Secretariat employees miffed as they are asked to repay salary

01 March 2020 13:07 IST

‘As per rules, one needs to pay back the amount on quitting the job within 2 years’

Two digital assistants in Village Secretariats of two mandals in Anantapur district have been asked to repay salaries as they are quitting the job.

A digital assistant working in Gannevaripalli panchayat of Tadipatri mandal said that he had been asked to repay the entire salary he had received from October 2 last year.

In another case, an assistant at Chennampalli in Bukkarayasamudram has been asked to repay four months’ salary amounting close to ₹60,000.

District Panchayat Officer Ramnath Reddy told The Hindu that as per the Clause 9 of appointment order, they need to repay the amount if they quit before two years of completion of service.

“This condition was made absolutely clear even in the recruitment notification given last year. All the candidates had taken the written test and joined service knowing this risk. At a later date if the State government amends the rules, we will be able to help them,” Mr. Reddy observed.