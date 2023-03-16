ADVERTISEMENT

Secretariat employees association seek intervention of Dy. CM

March 16, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Village Ward Secretariat Employees Association president Sk. Abdul Razak along with its members asked the government to enable transfers for the staff of secretariats in the State.

They met Deputy Chief Minister and Panchayat Raj minister B. Muthyala Naidu in Vijayawada on Thursday. They submitted a representation seeking the Minister’s intervention in fulfilling their long-pending demands.

Among the demands of the association were letting secretariat employees apply for transfers, probation declaration of employees recruited through the second recruitment notification and clarification regarding promotions of employees under the Panchayat Raj department.

Association state committee member P. Madhu and others were present.

