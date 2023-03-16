HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Secretariat employees association seek intervention of Dy. CM

March 16, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Village Ward Secretariat Employees Association president Sk. Abdul Razak along with its members asked the government to enable transfers for the staff of secretariats in the State.

They met Deputy Chief Minister and Panchayat Raj minister B. Muthyala Naidu in Vijayawada on Thursday. They submitted a representation seeking the Minister’s intervention in fulfilling their long-pending demands.

Among the demands of the association were letting secretariat employees apply for transfers, probation declaration of employees recruited through the second recruitment notification and clarification regarding promotions of employees under the Panchayat Raj department.

Association state committee member P. Madhu and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.