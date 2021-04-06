Second wave spreading fast in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram

Police personnel conducting an awareness programme over COVID-19 protocols, at Parvatipuram town in Vizianagaram district.

06 April 2021 23:55 IST

Officials on high alert with 700 new positive cases

The Srikakulam and Vizianagaram district administrations are on high alert over a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases.

Srikakulam district is witnessing almost 100 new cases on a daily basis. The active caseload is 490, but it is expected to rise sharply in the coming days. As many as 415 patients are under home isolation while 51 persons have been admitted to hospital. Twenty-four patients are under observation at COVID Care Centres.

“We will ready 1,000 beds soon as positive cases being reported from all over the district. People should follow safe distancing and wear masks, apart from quickly getting vaccinated. Government hospitals are providing the vaccine free of cost for all persons aged above 45,” said J. Nivas, Srikakulam Collector.

Meanwhile, several service organisations have been conducting awareness programmes in the district to prevent the spread of the second wave of COVID-19.

Srikakulam Rotary Club central president K.T. Naidu and secretary N.V. Bhaskar expressed concern over people moving freely without masks.

“Social distancing is hardly being followed at public places. That is why our club has been creating awareness about COVID-19 protocols among the people at public places such as Rythu Bazaar, Old Bus Stand, APSRTC Complex and other places, explaining the severity of second wave,” said Mr.Naidu.

In neighbouring Vizianagaram district, 49 new cases were reported on Tuesday, taking the active caseload to 232. District Medical and Health Officer S.V. Ramana Kumari urged people to opt for tests if they were having symptoms of COVID-19.

Superintendent of Police B. Raja Kumari said that all station house officers were advised to urge people to wear masks in their respective areas. Police conducted awareness programmes in Parvatipuram, Pusapati Rega, Denkada and other places.