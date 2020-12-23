Second phase of Nadu-Nedu work to commence in April

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the officials to start the second phase work of the Mana Badi and Nadu-Nedu schemes from April 1.
The second phase of the work will be undertaken in 9,476 primary schools, 822 upper primary schools, 2,771 high schools including residential schools, 473 junior colleges, 1,668 hostels, 17 DIET colleges, 672 MRCS, 446 Bhavitha Centres.
“The government has taken action to maintain hygiene in the toilets at government schools. Special funds will be arranged for this. The government will spend ₹6,000 per school on sanitation every year,” said the Chief Minister.
The Chief Minister also reviewed the programmes to be undertaken at Anganwadi centres in the State under the Nadu-Nedu scheme. He said that all the works would be completed within two years.
“The construction of 6,407 Anganwadis was initiated during the phase one of the scheme. It is estimated that the expenditure for construction of Anganwadis will be about ₹ 5,000 crore,” he said.
Later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the distribution of study material for pre-primary schools. The Minister and officials showed him the specially designed books for pre-primary students.
The Chief Minister asked the officials to ensure that the books should be of good quality. Officials informed him that they had made teaching videos to evoke interest among the students for learning.
