Second phase of Nadu-Nedu from August 16

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will kick-start the second phase the Nadu-Nedu programme at the Zilla Parishad High School at P. Gannavaram in the Konaseema region of East Godavari district on August 16.

During the second phase, 16,000 government schools will be renovated at a cost of ₹4,446 crore, according to Education Minister A. Suresh.

In the first phase, the government had spent ₹3,600 crore to renovate 15,715 schools.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister will also kick-start the distribution of education kits to the students on August 16.

East Godavari Collector Ch. Hari Kiran and other officials are making arrangements for the Chief Minister’s visit.