HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Second phase of land acquisition, rehabilitation for Polavaram project to begin soon

Grama Sabhas to be held from March 21 in 17 habitations with 11,199 displaced families in Chintoor agency

March 17, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - CHINTOOR (ASR DISTRICT)

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

The Andhra Pradesh government is gearing up for the second phase of land acquisition and rehabilitation exercise above the +41 contour in the submergence areas of the Polavaram irrigation project across the Godavari river. 

Grama Sabhas will be held in 17 habitations where 11,199 Project-Displaced Families (PDF) live in V.R. Puram and Kunavaram mandals in the Chintoor agency of Alluri Sitarama Raju district. A majority of the displaced families are Koyas. 

“LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) Survey has been completed in the 17 habitations which are falling from +41 contour to +45 contour of the submergence area. The Grama Sabhas will be held between March 21 and April 2,” C.V. Praveen Adhithya, Project Administrator, the Polavaram irrigation project, told The Hindu

“The Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) package for the PDFs falling up to +41 contour has been under execution so far,” he said.

The Grama Sabhas will be conducted as mandated by the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 and the provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) (PESA) Act, 1996. 

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA-Chintoor) and the Polavaram irrigation project authorities will conduct the Grama Sabhas, where the displaced families will be explained about their entitlements and the R&R package details.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.