Second phase of KL deemed varsity entrance test to be conducted from Feb. 3 to 10

January 07, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vice-Chancellor of Koneru Lakshmaiah Deemed to be University Pardhasaradhy Varma on Saturday said the institution had created a special fund of ₹100 crore that was spent annually to extend fee concessions to students.

Speaking after releasing the first phase results of the KL Engineering Entrance Examination (KLEEE)- 2023, he said to encourage the students who wanted to pursue engineering after Intermediate, the institution had been conducting entrance exams across the country for the last 12 years. There was an overwhelming response to the first phase of the examination conducted in December, as more than 50,000 students from across the country had taken the test.

A fee concession of 10% to 100% would be given based on the performance of the students.

KLU Director, Admissions, J. Srinivasa Rao said the institution would also conduct entrance exams for degree and post-graduate courses.

The second phase of the entrance exam would be conducted from February 3 to 10.

He said the details of the entrance exam applications and merit scholarships besides information on campus placements, the national-level awards won by it and the facilities given to the students were available on the university website www.kluniversity.in

Convener of KLEEE-2023 Ramakrishna was also present at the press meet.