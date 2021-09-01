Second phase of Intermediate admissions from today

The State Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) will start the second phase of online admissions in the two-year Intermediate courses in general and vocational streams for the 2021-22 academic year, from September 1 to 7.

A statement by the Board Secretary V. Ramakrishna on Tuesday said that seat allocation for the first phase of admissions, taken up from August 13 to 27, would be released shortly.

He said students who are not satisfied with allocation of seat in the first phase, could apply in the second phase also.

The details of the registration and subsequent procedure is available in the BIE website https://bie.ap.gov.in as “Online Admissions 2021-22 (APOASIS) user manual”

The online application for registration and processing fee is ₹100 per student, while for SC, ST and physically handicapped students, it is ₹50 per head.

Mr. Ramakrishna said for guidance on the online admission process, students could avail the facilities at helpline centres established at district and college-level.

Besides, a toll-free number 1800-2749868 could also be utilised to get doubts on the admission process clarified.