Andhra Pradesh

Second phase of APSET certificate verification cancelled

The second phase of Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (APSET-2020) certificate verification, which was scheduled to be held in the city from April 27 to 29, is cancelled due to representations from several candidates, said APSET Member-Secretary T. Srinivasa Rao.

In a release on Sunday, he said that the candidates who could not attend the first phase may send the scanned attested copies of the certificates to the Member Secretary, APSET, at the email apsetau@gmail.com by May 10. The attested copies of the certificates may be posted to The Member- Secretary, APSET, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, he added.

