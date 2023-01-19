Second phase counselling for law admissions from today

January 19, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will conduct the second phase of counselling for the admission of the candidates who qualified in APLAWCET-2022, from January 20 (Friday).

In a statement on Thursday, APLAWCET/PGLAWCET-2022 convener Y. Nazeer Ahmmed said candidates could register for web counselling on January 20 and 21 and the online certificate verification would be carried out on the two days. The candidates could exercise web options on January 22 and 23. The seats would be allotted on January 25 and students should report at their colleges between January 27 and 31.

A detailed notification is available on the website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.