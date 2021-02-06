Second phase admissions in degree college from today

VIJAYAWADA

06 February 2021 00:07 IST

APSCHE releases shedule for process

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the schedule for the second phase of admissions in degree colleges.

In a statement on Friday, Council Secretary B. Sudheer Prem Kumar said students can opt for fresh registrations and exercise of web options from February 6 to 10 in the second phase.

Advertising

Advertising

Candidates, who want admission in a better college, other than the one allotted under phase-I, could re-examine their options. He said the allotment made under phase-I would stand cancelled if a candidate was given another allotment under phase-II. Those who were not given any allotment under phase-I could exercise web options once again under phase-II, said Mr. Prem Kumar. Seat allotment would be made on February 14 and classes would commence on February 15.

Mr. Prem Kumar said this would be the final phase of the admission process for 2020-21 and the leftover seats would be handed over to the institution for being filled under spot admissions.