Second Oxygen Express reaches Guntur

Secretary (Transport) M.T. Krishna Babu and Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar inspecting the decanting of liquid oxygen, in Guntur on Sunday.

GUNTUR

16 May 2021 23:52 IST

The second Oxygen Express carrying 76.39 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) chugged into the Concor siding, at Nallapadu in Guntur on Sunday.

The LMO special had started from the Reliance Rail Terminal, Kanalus railway station, in Gujarat on May 14, and took 31.30 hours to reach its destination located at a distance of 1,854 km.

In view of the rapid rise in the COVID-19 cases and a significant surge in the demand for LMO in various parts of the country, the Railways has created a signal-free green corridor to provide safe, secure, hassle-free, and fast transportation of oxygen to the different parts of the country.

Later, the LMO was decanted into the containers to be supplied to various medical facilities across the State.

Principal Secretary (Transport) and Special Officer M.T. Krishna Babu, Special Officer (Media) Arja Srikanth, district Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar, Senior Divisional Railway Manager Ram Babu, and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Narendra Varma were present on the occasion.