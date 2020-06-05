Andhra Pradesh

Second notice served on Akhilapriya’s husband

Police are suspecting him of hiring contract killers to eliminate a TDP leader

The Kadapa police on Friday served a notice on Bhargav Ram, husband of former TDP Minister Bhuma Akhilapriya, for the second consecutive day on Friday, in connection with an alleged murder attempt on A.V. Subba Reddy, a TDP leader from Nandyal.

Summons were first issued on Thursday for his interrogation, to which there was no response. Police then served a second notice on Friday.

It may be recalled that the Chinna Chowk police had arrested four persons suspected of plotting to kill Mr. Subba Reddy, who had served as the chairman of the A.P. Seeds Corporation in the past. It was only two weeks ago that a middleman who was allegedly involved in the crime and was reportedly in close contact with Mr. Bhargav Ram, was also arrested. Police suspected him to have paid the hired killers on behalf of Mr. Bhargav Ram.

