Second MSME Technology Centre to come up in Amaravati capital city in Andhra Pradesh

Government of Andhra Pradesh has approved a proposal for establishing second MSME Technology Centre (TC)-cum-Testing Facility at Amaravati in the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) area by the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, instead of the previously approved location at Mega Industrial Hub, Kopparthy, Kadapa district, by providing 20 acres of land free of cost.

N. Yuvaraj, Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department issued a G.O. Ms. No. 56 on Tuesday (September 24), instructing, the Commissioner, APCRDA to transfer the identified land in the name of Development Commissioner, MSME, New Delhi, immediately for setting up of second MSME Technology Centre-cum-Testing Facility by the Ministry of MSME, GoI, at Amaravati.

He said in the G.O. that, “During 2019, based on the recommendations of the expert committee, the Government of India approved setting up of the technology centre at Guntur on the basis of potential availability of the lands in the district. Subsequently, the District Collector, Guntur informed that the identified land became unavailable due to a housing project called Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki illu Scheme vide reference 2nd read above.”

Mr. Yuvaraj added that, “Subsequently, the government requested the Ministry of MSME, GoI to sanction MSME Technology Centre at Kopparthy Industrial Estate, Kadapa district, at an estimated cost of ₹250 crore. The Ministry of MSME, GoI, informed that the request of the GoAP for establishment of Technology Centre at Kopparthy in place of earlier selected location of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh has been approved and requested to direct the concerned authorities to transfer the identified 19.5 acre lands located in North Block at Mega Industrial Hub, free of cost and on long lease basis”.

Now, the government has approved the proposal for establishment of second MSME Technology Centre (TC)-cum-Testing Facility in the State at Amaravati in Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), instead of the previously approved location at Mega Industrial Hub, Kopparthy, Kadapa District, he said.

