Second G-20 IWG meeting concludes in Visakhapatnam; Rishikesh to host next meet in June

March 29, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The two-day second G-20 Infrastructure Working Group meeting, under the Indian G-20 Presidency, concluded here on Wednesday evening.

The members discussed the ways to augment financing the cities of tomorrow, along with other priorities outlined in the 2023 Infrastructure Agenda.

Giving details to the media at the end of the meet, Solomon Arokiaraj, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Finance; said that on the second day on Wednesday, four sessions were held. In the last session on ‘Infra tracker’, it was decided to develop an online tool, which could access public documents in the member-countries and put them at one place, for easy access.

He said that governments and also private sector were providing budgets for infrastructure developments in the municipal bodies in their countries.

However, at the national-level and world-level, there was no way of getting the data. The plan was to automate the process so that data could be picked up from the documents from anywhere.

In the first session on ‘Global Infrastructure Hub’, over 13 international experts discussed the role of infrastructure definitions and taxonomies in making data-driven decisions. The members discussed, and agreed on the way forward for the important deliverables for the year, including the flagship theme of: Financing cities of tomorrow – Inclusive, resilient and sustainable.

They discussed on various facets of making cities as economic centres of growth, financing urban infrastructure and building future-ready urban infrastructure.

The members wanted case studies from all member-nations, including developing countries, to be taken up for study.

The various finance options were discussed and presented on paper. In the G-20 meeting to be held in Rishikesh in June, these would be finally approved.

“We are going to bring out a compendium with 15 to 25 case studies on the best projects. It will be reference document for the member-countries. Presidency India and OECD will jointly bring out the documents for all nations and municipal bodies,” he said.

Replying to queries, Mr. Arokiaraj said that documents would be brought out on the best practices for infra development and finance. The broad framework would be made available to the member-nations to adopt.

There would be no compulsion on the part of the member-nations to do so. To another query, he said that in the first IWG in Pune, initial discussions were held. Now, at the second IWG in Visakhapatnam, complete documents were prepared.

He said the delegates were happy with the reception, hospitality and culture of Andhra Pradesh. Many of the delegates visited Thotlakonda, Kailasagiri, R.K. Beach, Sea Harrier Museum and VUDA Park.

