Second flood warning issued in Andhra Pradesh

Inflows at Prakasam Barrage on the rise

With the inflows at the Prakasam Barrage rising gradually after a brief downward trend, a second flood warning was issued in the early hours of Sunday.

The second flood warning, which had been in force since October 14, was withdrawn only on Saturday afternoon as the discharge at the barrage fell to less than 5.69 lakh cusecs.

The discharge as of 7 p.m. was 6.15 lakh cusecs. It was 5.70 lakh cusecs at 6.30 a.m. As of 6 p.m., the discharge at the Srisailam project was 5.09 lakh cusecs. It was 5.23 lakh cusecs at Pulichintala.

The inflows and outflows at the barrage was more than 6 lakh cusecs throughout the day. A similar situation was likely to continue for another day, officials said.

Meanwhile, thousands of flood victims continue to stay either at the relief centres or at other safe places as their houses located along the Krishna remain marooned. Minister for Transport Perni Venkataramaiah inspected the flood-hit islands of Edurumondi, Nagayalanka and Eelachetla Dibba near the confluence of the Krishna and the sea.