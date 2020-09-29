Second flood warning at Prakasam Barrage withdrawn

Several houses still inundated in low-lying areas of city

A second flood warning issued at the Prakasam Barrage due to heavy flooding in the Krishna was withdrawn on Tuesday as the inflow and outflow declined.

At 8 a.m., the inflow was at 5.99 lakh cusecs and it came down to 5.59 lakh at 11 a.m. The outflow was 5.52 lakh cusecs and the second flood warning which was issued late on Sunday night has been withdrawn.

Further, the discharge of surplus floodwater came down to 3.70 lakh cuses by 6 p.m. close to the first flood warning level of 3.69 lakh cusecs.

The flood level is expected to gradually come down as the outflow at upstream projects has been coming down.

However, several houses were still inundated in low-lying areas in the city in Krishnalanka and Ramalingeswara Nagar areas.