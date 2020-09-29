Andhra Pradesh

Second flood warning at Prakasam Barrage withdrawn

Residents of Krishnalanka area facing a tough time as their houses continued to remain under a sheet of water, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

A second flood warning issued at the Prakasam Barrage due to heavy flooding in the Krishna was withdrawn on Tuesday as the inflow and outflow declined.

At 8 a.m., the inflow was at 5.99 lakh cusecs and it came down to 5.59 lakh at 11 a.m. The outflow was 5.52 lakh cusecs and the second flood warning which was issued late on Sunday night has been withdrawn.

Further, the discharge of surplus floodwater came down to 3.70 lakh cuses by 6 p.m. close to the first flood warning level of 3.69 lakh cusecs.

The flood level is expected to gradually come down as the outflow at upstream projects has been coming down.

However, several houses were still inundated in low-lying areas in the city in Krishnalanka and Ramalingeswara Nagar areas.

