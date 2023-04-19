Second Bharat Gaurav train gets rousing reception in Vijayawada

April 19, 2023 05:56 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The second Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train of the two Telugu states, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, reached Vijayawada Railway Station from Secunderabad on Tuesday, April 18, to a rousing reception.

As many as 124 devotees boarded the special train, named ‘Punya Kshetra Yatra: Puri Kasi Ayodhya’ Bharat Gaurav train, in Vijayawada.

In wake of the ensuing Ganga Pushkarams, scheduled between April 22 and May 3, 2023, there was a huge demand for the second Bharat Gaurav train.

With the occupancy rate in the first and second trips of the Punya Kshetra Yatra-Ganga Pushkaralu Yatra: Puri–Kashi–Ayodhya train being 100 per cent, the Indian Railways announced three more trips in April and May. The third trip of the train will start on April 29, while the fourth trip would begin on May 13, and the fifth on on May 27.

A special kiosk was set up on Platform 7 for the passengers of the train. Refreshments were provided to passengers, said SCR officials in a release on Tuesday.

Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will provide end-to-end services for the passengers travelling by the tourist train, which includes all travel facilities (including both rail as well as road transport), accommodation facility, security and catering arrangements, the railway officials added.