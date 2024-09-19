ADVERTISEMENT

Second, final phase of admission process for AP Ed. CET qualified candidates under way

Published - September 19, 2024 08:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the second and final phase of admission schedule for candidates who qualified AP Ed. CET-2024.

According to the schedule, candidates can register for web counselling from September 19 to 21, and verification of certificates will take place from September 20 to 22. Candidates can exercise their options from September 23 to 25 and make changes in the options, if any, on September 26.

Allotment of seats for the second and final phase of counselling will be done on September 28, and students should report to their respective colleges between September 28 and October 30. Colleges should submit vacancy position to the APSCHE by October 7, said Vice-Chairperson of the council and convenor of AP Ed.CET-2024 (Admissions) P. Uma Maheswari Devi. For detailed notification, visit https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

