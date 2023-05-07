SECM to create awareness among students on need for energy conservation

May 07, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The AP State Energy Conservation Mission (AP-SECM) will organise Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) events in energy clubs set up by schools across the State for motivating students to contribute to the national goals of energy efficiency and environment protection.

SECM CEO A. Chandrasekhar Reddy said in a press release that the LiFE movement was aimed at combating climate change by living in a manner that does not harm the environment, with focus on three concepts: reduce, reuse and recycle.

The Ministry of Power-led Bureau of Energy Efficiency advised all the State Designated Agencies (SDAs) to create awareness on the theme of LiFE movement as India seeks to play a significant role in environment protection.

As people’s lifestyles have a major impact on climate change, the LiFE movement intends to push individuals and communities to practise lifestyles that are in sync with nature so that the impact of climate change might be mitigated.