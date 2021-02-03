SEC working with mala fide intentions: Sajjala

Ramesh Kumar did not care to look into the incident involving Atchannaidu

Adviser to Chief Minister (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has alleged that State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar has been working with mala fide intentions.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar did not care to pay a visit to Nimmada, or enquire into the incident in the village, where TDP State president K. Atchannaidu was involved in threatening a candidate over filing of nomination papers for the panchayat elections, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged at a press conference here on Tuesday.

There were no elections at Nimmada for nearly a decade, and nearly seven persons, who either filed nominations or raised questions, had been brutally murdered in the past, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged.

‘Naidu silent?’

While questioning TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on his stoic silence on the Nimmada issue, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that Mr. Naidu has no belief in democracy.

“Why did Mr. Ramesh Kumar not visit Nimmada? Why did he not order an inquiry into the Nimmada incident, even as he visited a distressed family in East Godavari and suspended policemen holding them responsible for the incident?” he questioned.

“The SEC has been proving time and again that he is biased towards the TDP. When a close relative of Mr. Atchannaidu has come forward to file a nomination, the TDP leaders have threatened and attacked him,” he alleged.

“This is not an isolated incident, but depicts the ruthless politics of the TDP,” he added.

‘Use Nigha or C-Vigil’

Speaking on the special app designed by the SEC for reporting irregularities, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the SEC refused to use the Nigha app designed by the government and was going for a new one from a private company, which was not equipped with security firewalls.

He said there were issues with the new app, and suggested using the State-owned app, or C-Vigil developed by NIC and used by the Central Election Commission.

As per the guidelines, the SEC must use government services for smooth conduct of elections, he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy further alleged that Mr. Chandrababu Naidu had shifted his agenda from temples to statues of Ambedkar and Vangaveeti Ranga to cause unrest in the State. He urged people to stay away from these incidents and maintain calm.