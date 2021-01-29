SEC wants Governor to take action on CM's adviser Sajjala

State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has written to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan to take action against Adviser to Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and two other Ministers for “attacking” the office of SEC, which is a constitutional body.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar in a strongly worded letter said that he had no other alternative except to approach the Supreme Court to seek remedy.

He said that Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy had attacked the office on a party platform and added that it was unfortunate that being an adviser holding the rank of a Cabinet Minister’s portfolio, chose to attack the SEC from a party platform.

He also urged the Governor to advise Cabinet Ministers, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Botsa Satyanarayana, to refrain from making personal derogatory remarks against him.