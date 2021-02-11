SEC to set up call centre for poll complaints

VIJAYAWADA

The facility will be in operation till the conclusion of panchayat elections on Feb. 21

The State Election Commission (SEC) has decided to set up a call centre with the number 0866-2466877) to enable people register election-related complaints.

This centre will work under the direct supervision of the Commission, which wants to adopt a zero tolerance policy towards genuine complaints, said a statement issued by the SEC on Wednesday.

The statement said that the issue of complaints which were serious in nature during the course of elections and warranted quick redressal, had been engaging the attention of the Commission.

Structured approach

“There is a need for a structured approach to receive the complaints and to deal with them as well as to instil a sense of confidence among the complainants. The Commission also wishes to be transparent in dealing with election-related complaints,” it said.

As a practice, the Commission forwards these complaints on a real time basis to the district authorities such as the Collectors, Superintendents of Police, poll observers and other supervisory officers for quick disposal, if found to have merit. “These measures are essential during the course of holding free and fair elections,” said the statement.

Any genuinely affected person can call the call centre and register complaints stating the nature of offence and etc. so as to deal with them expeditiously.

This call centre will come into operation with immediate effect and will work till the conclusion of elections on February 21, the statement added.

The SEC has also appealed to the people against lodging frivolous complaints and has sought cooperation from the interested groups and stakeholders to register genuine complaints.