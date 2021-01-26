SEC to review arrangements for panchayat polls, vaccination

VIJAYAWADA

26 January 2021 13:08 IST

State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar will review the arrangements for the ensuing Gram Panchayat elections and the ongoing Covid vaccination process in the state, at an e-conference on Wednesday at his office.

The video-conference, scheduled at 11 a.m., will be attended by the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police and Principal Secretaries and Commissioners of the Finance, Medical and Health and Panchayat Raj Departments.

In a statement on Tuesday, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das asked the district Collectors, Superintendents of Police, Zilla Parishad CEOs and all other top officials from various departments to attend the conference without fail.

Advertising

Advertising