SEC seeks return of seized properties from CID

State Election Commissioner (SEC) N. Ramesh Kumar has written a letter to the Additional DGP, CID, seeking the return of a laptop, a mobile phone, a CPU, a scanner, and a despatch register the investigating agency had taken possession in connection with an inquiry.

In the letter, the SEC stated that the CID had taken the above properties containing election-related material in spite of an interim order by the High Court that the CID should not proceed with the investigation during the pendency of a quash petition filed by the commission.

He pointed out that the said properties contained vital information that was required to conduct the gram panchayat elections.

‘Will apprise HC’

Replying to the SEC, the CID Additional DGP, P.V. Sunil Kumar, said the request to return the commission’s properties would be apprised to the High Court as the quash petitions filed by the commission and its Assistant Secretary were pending disposal.