SEC seeks info on ‘seeking votes’ while disbursing aid

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) N. Ramesh Kumar has sought information from Collectors and poll observers on the alleged misuse of distribution of ₹1,000 to the BPL households during the lockdown by people contesting the local body polls.

Letters to Collectors

According to an official release, Mr. Ramesh Kumar has written to Collectors and poll observers to that effect, in response to complaints lodged by BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana and CPI leader K. Ramakrishna, who alleged that the YSRCP leaders and ruling party contestants were seeking votes while disbursing ₹1,000 to the BPL families affected by the lockdown.

Mr. Ramesh Kumar is stated to have observed that even as the Model Code of Conduct is not in force due to the postponement of the civic body polls, electioneering is prohibited during the lockdown and influencing the voters will be considered as a “serious violation of rules”.

The SEC has directed the officers concerned to make field visits and ensure that the distribution of money and relief material by the government during the lockdown is not used for political gain.