SEC says ‘no’ to distributionof house-site pattas on Ugadi

The State Election Commission has restrained the government from carrying out all housing-related activities, including the scheduled distribution of house site title deeds on Ugadi, till the completion of the process of elections to local bodies keeping the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in view.

State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar stated in a press release that the code came into force on March 7 and the announcement of new schemes or implementation of the existing ones in a manner that would have a bearing on the outcome of elections amounts to violating the code.

Besides, the distribution of house site pattas during the elections was challenged in the High Court. The government should, therefore, suspend the housing programmes forthwith, Mr. Ramesh Kumar directed.

Mr. Kumar clarified that tenders for construction of houses should not be invited, tokens should not be given to the beneficiaries and officers and staff of revenue and other line departments should not be entrusted with any work related to the housing schemes.

Directive to officials

District Collectors, election officers, and observers have to keep a close watch on such programmes to ensure that the code was adhered to.

Meanwhile, the government deputed Inspector General of Police K. Satyanarayana to the SEC to ensure smooth conduct of the elections. His name was recommended by the Director-General of Police Gautam Sawang. Mr. Satyanarayana reported to the SEC for duty.