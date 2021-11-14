SEC reviews arrangements for civic polls

VIJAYAWADA

14 November 2021 00:49 IST

The State Election Commission on Saturday reviewed the poll-related arrangements for the remaining vacancies in gram panchayats, Mandal and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies, Nagar Panchayats / Municipalities and Nellore Municipal Corporation.

Polling for Gram Panchayats is scheduled for November 14, urban local bodies on November 15 and MPTCs and ZPTCs on November 16. At a review meeting with District Collectors, Superintendents / Commissioners of Police and election observers through teleconference, the Commission expressed satisfaction over the feedback received from the district officials.

The officials said polling parties were leaving for their allotted stations along with polling material and adequate police personnel were deployed to ensure free and fair and incident-free elections. Webcasting/videography was arranged at sensitive and hyper-sensitive polling stations and COVID-19 safety precautions were in place.

SEC Nilam Sawhney said officials should ensure there were no large gatherings at the time of collecting polling material at the distribution centres and at the time of depositing the material at reception centres. Sanitisation of polling centres was a must and everybody related to the polling duties should wear a face mask. No voter should be allowed into a polling station without a mask, she clarified, adding that social distancing should be strictly observed.