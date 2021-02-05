SEC puts on hold unanimous polls in Guntur

Taking a serious note of the trend of unanimous elections in the district, the State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has put on hold the results of unanimous elections in Guntur and Chittoor districts.
In Guntur, at the end of the first phase of elections in the Tenali revenue division, there was a single candidate in 67 gram panchayats.
Mr. Ramesh Kumar directed the Election Observer Kantilal Dande to inspect some villages, and Mr. Dande, accompanied by election personnel, reviewed the situation in Ponnur and Kakumanu villages.
Second phase
The second phase of nominations in the Gurazala division will begin on Saturday. Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, Vishal Gunni visited some areas in Gurazala and Tummalacheruvu and reviewed the situation. He also held talks with village elders and asked them to maintain peace.
