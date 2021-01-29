SEC orders transfer of Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash

It bars him from interacting with Collectors, SPs, officials dealing with polls

State Election Commissioner (SEC) N. Ramesh Kumar invoked his plenary powers to transfer Principal Secretary (General Administration-Poll) Praveen Prakash holding him responsible for the inaction against some officers charged with dereliction of duty in the conduct of local body elections.

The SEC also barred Mr. Prakash from interacting with the Collectors, Superintendents of Police and any other officer either directly or indirectly dealing with matters relating to the elections.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das on Thursday, Mr. Ramesh Kumar mentioned that the General Administration (Poll) Department (headed by Mr. Prakash) which had to implement his orders chose not to do so and deliberately had not implemented them in spite of specific directions from the commission.

The said officers were allowed to continue to discharge their functions at a critical stage when they should have been kept away, which was the commission’s intention.

“This is because of the failure as well as the intransigent attitude of GAD headed by Mr. Prakash, who has also reportedly scuttled the video conference convened on January 23 to review the poll preparedness, and instructed the Collectors and Superintendents of Police as well as other officers not to participate in the commission meetings. As a consequence, the commission was forced to reschedule the first phase of Gram Panchayat elections.”

“Having thus reached the conclusion that Mr. Prakash has acted in a prejudicial manner to scuttle the conduct of free and fair elections which were upheld by a division bench of the High Court and subsequently by the Supreme Court, he is to be transferred,” the letter said.