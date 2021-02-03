SEC launches App to check poll malpractices

State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar on Wednesday launched ‘e-Watch’, a mobile application and a call centre to help curb malpractices during the gram panchayat elections.
The App will be available on Google PlayStore from February 4 for lodging complaints of enticements and other objectionable actions.
Addressing mediapersons after launching the App, Mr. Ramesh Kumar said it was intended to ensure transparency in the gram panchayat election process, thereby instilling confidence in the public that the commission was wary of the scope for malpractices and it would take necessary action on those vitiating the elections.
He appealed to the people to come to their native villages, like they travel for festivals, and cast their votes without fail.
Name confidential
Commission Secretary K. Kanna Babu said the status of complaints could be known through the App and the complainants would be identified with the help of their phone numbers, but their identity would be kept secret.
Calls would be separated as serious and non-serious ones at the call centre. There would be an option to reopen the complaints if they were not satisfactorily resolved.
Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi and other officials were present.
