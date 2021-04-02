Andhra Pradesh

SEC issued notification in haste: TDP

TDP leader K.S. Jawahar has objected to the notification and election schedule issued by the State Election Commission (SEC) for the ZPTC and MPTC elections.

In a statement on Friday, Mr. Jawahar said that State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney had issued the notification in haste.

“The SEC has not elicited the opinion of all the political parties before issuing the notification. How the SEC come to the conclusion that the election can be conducted in one day?” he asked.

The TDP would not accept the manner in which the SEC was dealing with the election process, he said.

