SEC decision on postponement of polls unilateral, says A.P. Agriculture Minister

Minister for Irrigation Anil Kumar Yadav has termed the decision of the State Election Commission (SEC) to defer the local body elections as unilateral, and said the decision was taken to benefit a section of leaders unable to digest their imminent defeat in the polls.

To appease Naidu

Addressing media persons at the YSR Congress Party Central Office in Tadepalli, Mr. Yadav said: “The State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has taken the decision to appease TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu.”

“If the SEC takes a decision basing on warnings from the Health Department over Coronavirus threat, we could face a situation wherein hundreds of people will return to India from foreign countries. Will the SEC dare to hold elections then?” Mr. Yadav questioned.