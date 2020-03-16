SEC decision on postponement of polls unilateral, says A.P. Agriculture Minister

Minister for Irrigation Anil Kumar Yadav has termed the decision of the State Election Commission (SEC) to defer the local body elections as unilateral, and said the decision was taken to benefit a section of leaders unable to digest their imminent defeat in the polls.
To appease Naidu
Addressing media persons at the YSR Congress Party Central Office in Tadepalli, Mr. Yadav said: “The State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has taken the decision to appease TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu.”
“If the SEC takes a decision basing on warnings from the Health Department over Coronavirus threat, we could face a situation wherein hundreds of people will return to India from foreign countries. Will the SEC dare to hold elections then?” Mr. Yadav questioned.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.