SEC case: ‘evidence’ points to criminal conspiracy

The A.P. CID has reportedly found key evidence suggesting criminal conspiracy behind the letter purportedly sent by former State Election Commissioner (SEC) N. Ramesh Kumar to the Home Secretary on March 18 over postponement of local body elections.

According to sources, the forensic lab report suggests that there was no evidence that a letter was typed in a laptop at the instance of the former SEC or it was scanned in the desktop at his office. “There was no evidence of the alleged WhatsApp communication between N. Ramesh Kumar and his Assistant Secretary K. Samba Murthy,” a senior official associated with the probe said on condition of anonymity. The report also suggests that a pen drive with preloaded document was accessed by the laptop and the document in pdf format was downloaded from Telegram application on April 21. The letter in question was allegedly sent to the Home Secretary, soon after the Supreme Court upheld the HC order on postponement of the elections.

The probe began after YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy lodged a police complaint alleging that the letter was drafted at the TDP office and sent to the former SEC. The CID recorded Mr. Murthy’s statements and sent the seized material to forensic lab. A senior official said the CID was suspecting that Mr. Murthy might have formatted the laptop and uploaded new data to divert the course of investigation.