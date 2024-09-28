Sec. 30 curbs an excuse for Jagan to not visit Tirumala, says Home Minister

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha said former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy cancelled his visit to the Tirumala temple because he was not willing to declare his faith (in Lord Venkateswara), and that the government did not issue any notice that would stop him from having darshan.

The restrictions imposed under Section 30 of the Police Act were intended to prevent any law and order problem in the run-up to the upcoming Brahmotsavams but he unleashed a false propaganda that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu did not want him to go there, hence the curbs.

Addressing media persons at the TDP office near Mangalagiri near here on Saturday (September 28, 2024), Ms. Anitha said it was a known fact that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had no faith in Hinduism and he pretended as if the ghee adulteration had not happened in spite of it being proved by the National Dairy Development Board.

She said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to visit Tirumala with much fanfare but had to beat a hasty retreat due to stiff opposition from the public and Hindu religious outfits, and questioned if he had ever tasted the laddu which was as sacred as the presiding deity.

The issue of the TTD Trust Board constituted by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was under legal scrutiny, she said, suggesting to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy not to forget the fact that there was not even a single Dalit on the board.

Ms. Anitha said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had no right to talk about secularism having always ‘‘treated the Hindu religion with disdain’‘.