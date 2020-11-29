SEB unearthsspurious liquorracket; 19 held

The Guntur Rural police and the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials unearthed a spurious liquor manufacturing racket on Sunday. They conducted raids in Uppalapadu and the neighbouring villages and seized about 16,000 bottles of spurious liquor.

The police arrested 19 persons of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, who were doing the illegal trade, said Superintendent of Police Vishal Gunni.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Arif Hafeez said the Macherla SEB and the police recovered the bottles hidden in the ground and arrested the accused. The accused were marketing the spurious liquor with the labels of noted liquor brands.

“The accused were manufacturing the liquor at Belgaum in Karnataka State and were storing the stocks in AP. They were distributing the liquor stocks to the neighbouring States from Guntur,” Mr. Hafeez said.

The gang was printing the labels and caps at Indore in Madhya Pradesh and have a wide network. Samples of the seized liquor has been sent to the Excise Laboratory for examination. The case is under investigation.