Andhra Pradesh

SEB sleuths unearth drug racket

Special Correspondent ONGOLE 03 July 2021 00:50 IST
Updated: 03 July 2021 00:50 IST

The Prakasam police unearthed a drug racket with the arrest of one person from an illegal drug manufacturing unit at K. Annasamudram village, near Tripurantakam, on Friday.

Worth over ₹2 cr.

On a tip-off, sleuths of the Special Enforcement Bureau, aided by their counterparts in neighbouring Guntur district, conducted a raid on a cattle feed manufacturing unit close to a plantation and seized over 150 kg of banned psychotropic drugs worth over more than ₹2 crore from there. The banned drugs were allegedly distributed among college students and to toddy shops, police said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the offender had been allegedly running a similar unit at Ramchandrapuram, near Hyderabad, before police unearthed the illegal manufacturing unit last year and had been supplying banned drugs to vulnerable section of people there.

