‘SEB keen on keeping youth away from narcotics’

Awareness programme is the need of the hour, says SEB Director

Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Vijayawada, Director Avula Ramesh Reddy has stressed the need for creating awareness among the people, especially youth, to stay away from narcotics and liquor. At a review meeting held here on Thursday, to review the bureau’s functioning, Mr. Ramesh Reddy said the SEB’s role was predominantly to curtail waywardness in the youth. Tirupati and Chittoor SEB units in the district have eighteen stations, under which 78 villages have been identified to be brewing illicit liquor. “Brewing, sale, possession and consumption of illicit liquor are cognizable offences. The SEB has to strive to bring a change in such people,” Mr. Reddy said.

Even those supplying black jaggery used for the brewing of illicit liquor would be brought to book, he cautioned. Apart from route watch and vehicle checking, the bureau staff will visit the vulnerable villages and create awareness among the people to shun the habit,” he added.

SEB Joint Director Y. Rishant Reddy and Assistant Commissioner Madhu Mohan Rao were present. on the occasion.