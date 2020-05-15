SEB gets more teeth to curb liquor flow

The State government has given full powers to the newly created Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) to check flow of ID liquor, curb smuggling of alcohol and control illegal sand mining in the State.

The SEB personnel have been entrusted with the task to conduct raids, book cases, seize material, undertake investigation, and execute Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs).

Against 6,274 posts sanctioned, the staff strength in the Prohibition and Excise (P&E) Department is 4,721. Of them, 3,304 staff members (70% of the strength) have been allocated to the SEB and 1,417 (30%) to the P&E.

SEB Additional Superintendents of Police (ASPs) have been posted in all the Police Commissionerates and districts in the State.

While Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang is SEB’s ex officio Principal Secretary, IGP and Director of Enforcement Vineet Brijlal is its Commissioner.

The allocation of posts between the SEB and P&E Department in that order is as follows: Deputy Commissioner (10 & 6); Assistant Commissioner (12 & 9); Excise Superintendent (24 each); Assistant Excise Superintendent (38 & 30); Inspector (280 & 120); Sub-Inspector (389 & 167); Constable (2,341 & 789).

Hitherto, the P&E Department used to look after the regulation of outlets, and distilleries and breweries, enforcement, wholesale trade of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and FL, revenue generation and other activities under the A.P. Excise Act, 1968, and the A.P. Prohibition Act, 1995.

Now, the government has assigned the enforcement duty to the SEB and management of outlets, supervising the functioning of the A.P. State Beverages Corporation Limited (APSBCL), revenue general and other duties to the P&E Department. The 208 excise police stations have been placed at the disposal of the SEB.

The government has given more teeth to the SEB for effective check on illicit liquor and sand smuggling.

ASPs posted

Orders have been issued posting the following officers as ASP in various districts: K. Arif Hafeez (Guntur Rural); Garud Sumit Sunil (East Godavari); Rahul Dev Singh (Visakhapatnam Rural); Ajitha Vejendla (Visakhapatnam city); S. Gautami (Kurnool); Vakul Jindal (Krishna); Y. Rishanth Reddy (Chittoor); A. Suresh Babu (West Godavari); J. Rammohan Rao (Anantapur); K. Srinivas Rao (Srikakulam); K. Rajender Rao (Prakasam); L. Lavanya Lakshmi (Tirupati Urban); K. Chakravarthi (Kadapa); M. Sathi Babu (Vijayawada city); S.V. Sreedhar Rao (Nellore); Karimulla Sharief (Guntur Urban); A. Ramadevi (Rajamahendravaran Urban); and N. Sreedevi Rao (Vizianagaram).