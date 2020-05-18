SEB gets down to business; liquor seized in huge quantity

MACHILIPATNAM

18 May 2020 23:45 IST

Over 300 cases booked, 450 held in three districts

The Andhra Pradesh police had a tough time in preventing illegal sand and liquor smuggling from Telangana. Few days after the government announced creation of State Enforcement Bureau (SEB), the police seized thousands of liquor bottles being smuggled into the State.

The government has shifted 3,304 employees to the newly created SEB and directed the bureau to act tough against the liquor and sand smugglers.

The Dachepalli police seized 1,846 bottles of liquor worth about ₹6 lakh, being smuggled from Telangana through Krishna River. A car has been seized and two persons of Chinna Agraharam village, Pidiguralla, have been arrested, according to Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Ch. Vijaya Rao.

Advertising

Advertising

The Krishna district police formed special teams and conducted drives to prevent Illicitly Distilled (ID) liquor and sand smuggling. They confiscated 15 kg of alum, about 100 kg of jaggery, 542 litres of ID liquor and destroyed 21,480 litres of jaggery wash.

Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu has said that mobile parties, check-posts and pickets have been set on the borders under Mylavaram, Tiruvuru, Vissannapeta, Nandigama, Chandarlapadu and other police station limits and police have been directed to check each and every person and vehicle crossing the borders.

“Many villagers were caught while smuggling liquor bottles on two-wheelers through fields and small lanes in villages from the adjoining villages in Khammam district,” the SP told The Hindu on Monday.

In the last eight days, police seized nearly 8,000 liquor bottles of different brands, worth about ₹25 lakh, seized 160 two-wheelers and 15 cars, booked 300 cases against liquor smugglers and arrested 450 persons in three districts.

Sand mining

With regard to sand mining and smuggling, police booked 57 cases against the smugglers, mostly under Water, Land and Trees (WALTA) Act, 2002, and seized 61 tractors, two lorries and 19 other vehicles. As many as 352 tonnes of sand has been seized, according to Mr. Ravindranath Babu.

Instructions have been given to the special parties to conduct raids on belt shops if any and illegal hoarding of liquor or sand in the bordering villages.

The Jangareddygudem Excise police seized 280 liquor bottles, being smuggled from Jeelugumilli from Telangana. They arrested 14 persons and seized eight motorbikes.

Meanwhile, Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang, along with SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal, reviewed the situation on the steps being taken to prevent ID liquor, sand and liquor smuggling, with officers of all districts after constitution of the bureau.

Surprise checks

Meanwhile, SEB Additional Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal conducted surprise checks on AP-Telangana border at Garikapadu checkpost.

The police took three persons into custody, seized one car, a bike and 55 liquor bottles from their possession. The surprise checks will continue on the State borders, Mr. Jindal said.