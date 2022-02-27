SEB Director inspects infrastructure to curb red sanders smuggling

Deputy Inspector-General of Police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) Director Avula Ramesh Reddy on Sunday inspected the infrastructure available with the department to curtail red sanders smuggling in Chittoor district.

Mr. Reddy visited the red sander godowns, checkposts and the numerous entry points into the Seshachalam forest in Chittoor and Kadapa districts.

During his visit to Anjaneyapuram checkpost on the Tirupati-Kadapa highway, he inspected the CCTV surveillance system and found out from the staff about the timing of movement of suspicious vehicles.

As he accompanied a combing party into the forest in the early hours of Sunday, the team came across a smuggler S. Chinnapayyan (60). The official instructed the team to step up vigilance on the regularly used entry points into the forest.