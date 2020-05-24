SEB cracks whip on illegal liquor units in Visakhapatnam

The recently formed Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has cracked a whip on the manufacturing and sale of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor, smuggling of alcohol and illegal sand mining in the district.

In the last one week, SEB teams under the supervision of ASP Rahul Dev Singh has conducted raids in various parts of the district and registered 53 cases pertaining to manufacturing and supply of ID liquor.

The teams arrested 60 persons and seized 584 litres of ID liquor, apart from destroying nearly 8,850 litres of fermented jaggery wash.

“Many cases have been registered in the parts of Chodavaram, Narsipatnam and V. Madugula, while others are from the Agency areas,” said an official.

In the urban limits, the SEB teams has registered 81 cases and arrested 81 people on charges of selling liquor without valid permission. About 122 litres of liquor has been seized.

Illegal sand mining

Meanwhile, the SEB teams have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in illegal sand mining operations. The teams have seized 58 tonnes of sand which was being transported illegally.

The SEB Visakhapatnam Urban unit under the guidance of ASP V. Ajitha has been conducting raids in various places and seized 41 tonnes of sand which was allegedly being transported illegally from various areas in the city police limits.

The teams have also arrested 13 persons and seized 12 lorries and two tractors. The cases have been handed over to police station limits concerned.