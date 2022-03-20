SEB confiscates ₹75 lakh unaccounted cash in Kurnool

Money being taken to Madurai from Hyderabad in a private bus

The Panchalingala unit of the Special Enforcement Bureau of Kurnool district on Sunday seized ₹75,00,000 unaccounted cash close to the border check-post between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on National Highway No.44.

The money was being taken from Hyderabad to Madurai in a private bus by Satish Bala Krishnan of Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, the SEB Circle Inspector Manjula said. Based on reliable information they conducted searches in the said bus and found the huge amount packed in a bag.

There were no valid documents as to from where it was drawn or to whom it belonged. The SEB officials took Bala Krishnan into custody and seized the money upon his failure to produce any documents. The seized cash was handed over to the Income Tax officials.