Andhra Pradesh: SEB conducts cordon and search operation in island village

850 litres of jaggery wash destroyed in Kolleru Lake area

SEB officials conducting raid in a field at Kagiri Lanka village in Krishna district on Tuesday.

In a joint operation, the officials of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and the Thotlavallur police, conducted a cordon and search operation at Kanigiri Lanka village in Krishna district on Tuesday.

The team under the supervision of Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata, SEB Additional SP Moka Satti Babu, searched houses and fields in the island village, said SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal.

The SEB police also checked the suspects and explained the consequences, if they prepared country-made liquor.

ID liquor unit raided

In a separate raid conducted in the Kolleru Lake area on Tuesday, a team led by Eluru DSP O. Dileep Kiran raided a ID liquor manufacturing unit and destroyed about 850 litres of fermented jaggery wash. Arrack, a stove, utensils and other material used for making country-made liquor were seized, said West Godavari Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma.