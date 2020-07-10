SEB CI, SI suspended in liquor smuggling case

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police K.V. Mohan Rao on Thursday suspended sub-inspector M. Vijay Kumar who was arrested on charges of smuggling non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) from Telangana, along with Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) circle inspector P. Harunsi.

The Chintalapudi police, during a vehicle checking drive at the Lingagudem border checkpost, seized 557 liquor bottles and arrested the SI, SEB CI and car driver N. Kamal Santosh.

Another accused, Nagaraju managed to flee along with the vehicle, and a search has been launched to trace him.

Report submitted

West Godavari SP K. Narayan Naik said the accused SI was suspended by the DIG after a report was submitted to him. A similar report has also been submitted to the SEB authorities, seeking action against the CI.

SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal said the accused CI has been placed under suspension. The accused allegedly procured the liquor from an outlet at a bordering village in Telangana. Efforts are on to trace the other accused in the case, Mr. Naik said.