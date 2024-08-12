GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SEB arrests Hyderabad techie in drug case

Mastan Rao, an IIT graduate, was absconding for the last two months, say police

Published - August 12, 2024 09:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) police of Vijayawada, on August 12, Monday, arrested Raavi Sai Mastan Rao, a software engineer of Hyderabad, who was allegedly involved in a drugs case.

“Police arrested four persons at the railway station two months ago, while they were allegedly smuggling MDMA pills. Mastan Rao was most wanted in the drugs smuggling case,” an SEB officer said.

The accused, Mastan Rao, an IIT graduate, was absconding for the last two months. Police arrested four persons in the case in June this year.

On a tip-off, police arrested Mastan Rao, who was A-5 in the case at Nagarampalem area in Guntur, said Police Commissioner, S.V. Rajasekhara Babu.

“Police are verifying whether the accused is involved in any other cases in the neighbouring States. SEB police will produce the accused in the court,” the Police Commissioner said.

