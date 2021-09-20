Seasonal onslaught

20 September 2021 23:46 IST

Seasonal diseases have reared their ugly head in the State even as the second wave of COVID-19 is yet to subside, with dengue cases already showing a four-fold rise

For the past several weeks the State has been in the grip of seasonal fevers which have affected almost every family this season.

The incidence of viral fevers and vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue was less in 2020 when the State was reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic and there was limited movement of public due to lockdowns. However, this year, even though the impact of the second wave has been much worse than the first one public activity and movement has been normal throughout. In addition, many parts of the State received excess rainfall that helped the mosquito menace grow manifold.

While viral fevers and typhoid are caused due to unhygienic premises and contaminated food and water, vector-borne diseases are spread due to infected mosquitoes which thrive in unhygienic conditions.

Meanwhile, these diseases have been burning a hole in the pockets of the common man as one has to spend thousands of rupees per person for diagnosis, treatment and other needs.

“I had typhoid recently. Even though I consulted a local doctor who charges a minimum fee I had to spend thousands of rupees for tests and medicines. I have managed without getting admitted to a hospital. Otherwise, hospital expenses would have been too much to bear. The prices of fruits and all other food items have also gone up,” explains Y. Rajesh of the city.

The State witnessed nearly four times more dengue cases this year till September 12 compared to the corresponding period last year.

So far this year, 1,869 dengue cases and 32 chikungunya cases were reported in the State, according to the Health Department. During the same period in 2020, only 483 dengue cases and 22 chikungunya cases were reported. During the entire 2020 too only 964 dengue cases and 28 chikungunya cases were recorded. However, the actual number of cases could be more as not all of them are reported to the government by private hospitals.

Three districts worst-hit

Visakhapatnam, Guntur and East Godavari districts have been more affected by dengue this year, accounting for more than half of the cases reported in the State.

“This year the prevalence of dengue and other diseases was less in tribal areas compared to previous years. We have observed that more cases have been reported in semi-urban and urban areas of certain districts,” remarks an official.

“Involving all the departments concerned, we have intensified house-to-house visits to create awareness and declared Friday as a dry day to curb mosquito menace,” he says.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has decided to provide dengue treatment at the 54 sentinel surveillance hospitals where ELISA test for dengue is available. The hospitals will be provided with adequate medicines, platelets and about 10 beds for dengue patients.

People can get platelets for free at the 17 blood banks run by the State government instead of spending lakhs of rupees at private hospitals and blood banks, say officials.

Dengue tests

Only Elisa test is approved by the Central government to diagnose dengue and that is available only at a few government hospitals. However, private hospitals and labs are considering anti-gen tests to diagnose dengue and treat patients based on it.

The State government has brought viral fevers, dengue, malaria, chikungunya and others under Arogyasri Scheme allowing cardholders to get cashless treatment at private hospitals.