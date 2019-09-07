Search on for ex-TDP MLA facing 50 cases

The West Godavari police launched a search for former TDP MLA (Denduluru constituency) and whip Chintamaneni Prabhakar, against whom about 50 cases are pending.

The Denduluru police opened a rowdy sheet against him. Mr. Prabhakar had been absconding for the last nine days.

On August 29, 2019, the former MLA reportedly attacked and abused the villagers in the name of caste at Pinakadimi village in the district. The police booked a case against him under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and other IPC Sections.

Navdeep Singh Grewal, SP, said a search had been launched to arrest him.

Cases had been registered against Mr. Prabhakar for attacking a police officer at Nidadavole in West Godavari and for thrashing a police constable in Vijayawada. He was also booked for allegedly attacking Musunuru tahsildar D. Vanajakshi in Krishna district, when she tried to stop illegal sand mining in 2015.

Another case had been filed for attacking Forest department personnel at the Atapaka Bird Sanctuary in Krishna district, when they tried to prevent the villagers from laying road in the sanctuary, violating the norms.

“Prabhakar is involved in several cases including attacks on government servants. He is also wanted in SC and ST Act cases,” Mr. Grewal told The Hindu on Saturday.