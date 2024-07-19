GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Search continues for fifth day for missing Narsapuram MPDO

West Godavari, Krishna and NTR district police teams are involved in the operation to trace the official

Published - July 19, 2024 08:04 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
NDRF and SDRF personnel searching for the missing Narsapuram MPDO in a canal in Vijayawada on Friday.

NDRF and SDRF personnel searching for the missing Narsapuram MPDO in a canal in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Search continued for the Narsapuram Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO), Mandava Venkataramana Rao, who went missing, for the fifth day on July 19 (Friday).

A native of Kanuru in Krishna district, Mr. Rao was transferred to Narsapuram in West Godavari district before the general elections.

The MPDO went missing on July 15. He bought a train ticket to Machilipatnam, and was seen in the railway station. Later, he travelled up to Madhuranagar in Vijayawada, which was revealed in the CCTV footages, the police said.

The West Godavari, Krishna and the NTR district police, who launched a search for the officer, are also trying to find if there were any specific reasons and circumstances that could have led to the disappearance of the officer.

NTR district Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekara Babu told The Hindu on Friday that the cybercrime and technical experts of the Commissionerate were coordinating with the investigation officers.

“Special teams have been constituted with the Gannavaram, Gudivada and Narsapuram Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs). About 150 police personnel are on the operation,” said Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Gangadhar Rao.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams were searching in the canals in and around Vijayawada, he added.

West Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that the police were inquiring into the financial transactions and the call data of Mr. Venkataramana Rao.

Meanwhile, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu, and Penamaluru MLA Bode Prasad along with some officials met the family members of the MPDO at Kanuru on Friday.

